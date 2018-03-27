University to don hats to fundraise for charity

STAFF and students from the city’s university will wear hats to raise money to fund research for the cure for brain tumours.

The University of Portsmouth hosts one of four UK Centres of Excellence funded by Brain Tumour Research and will be supporting the charity’s Wear A Hat Day on Thursday March 29.

Professor Geoff Pilkington, Head of the University of Portsmouth’s Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence, said: ‘The University of Portsmouth Brain Tumour Research Centre uses state-of-the-art research facilities to investigate crucial biological features of brain tumours, which we feel are central to development of new approaches to the effective treatment of a wide range of such tumours effecting the brain.’

Wear A Hat Day has raised over a million pounds since it was launched by Brain Tumour Research nine years ago and is the culmination of Brain Tumour Awareness Month in March.

Funds raised through the day will develop the charity’s network of research centres.