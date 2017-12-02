University to hold concert by candlelight

Have your say

A CAROL concert organised by the University of Portsmouth is taking on Monday.

The annual Christmas carol service will be held at the Catholic Cathedral of St John the Evangelist in Bishop Crispian Way, Portsmouth, from 7pm to 8pm.

The service will be led by the university choir, which will be performing by candlelight.

The Christmas carol service is open not only to university students, staff and their friends, but also to members of the public who wish to join with the festivities.

Mince pies and hot spiced apple drinks will be served once the service has finished.

For more information about the event, visit the church’s website portsmouthcatholiccathedral.org.uk.