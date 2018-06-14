UPDATE: Body found in Langstone Harbour was a man

Have your say

POLICE have confirmed a man’s body was found in Langstone Harbour this morning.

The body was discovered at about 7.30am by the Coastguard and the RNLI.



A spokesman for the Portsmouth lifeboat said the man was found in the water at Gunner Point, a sandy area opposite The Kench, on south-west Hayling Island

Police and South Central Ambulance service were called after the discovery at 7am.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said early examinations indicated the man’s body had ‘been in the water for some time’.

Police are working to formally identify him and say his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Investigations continue and a file is being prepared for the coroner.