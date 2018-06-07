UPDATE: Caravans and buildings destroyed in Hampshire horse stable blaze

Have your say

THREE buildings and a trio of caravans have been badly damaged or destroyed in a serious fire at an equestrian centre this morning.

Dozens of firefighters attended the incident at Shedfield Equestrian, in Botley road, Shedfield today.

Agricultural workers raised the alarm at about 6.45am.

Six fire crews, including three from Fareham, attended the scene and desperately fought to combat the inferno, which officers said was threatening other buildings as well as two explosive gas cylinders nearby.

Two water carriers were called in to help crews beat back the flames, with officers eventually extinguishing the fire just after 9am.

Rob Sansome, watch manager at Fareham, was in charge of the response and confirmed no animals of people were hurt.

He said: ‘This was a large, developing fire when we arrived.

‘A range of caravans and agricultural buildings were well alight.

‘My team reacted very well. We were asked a lot of at the early stage but they worked very hard to prevent the spread of the fire.’

Crews used four jets and a range of breathing apparatus to quell the fire.

Watch manager Sansome said the fire was believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a generator.

The site is understood to have no re-opened, although cordons are in place at buildings affected by the blaze.