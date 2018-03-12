UPDATE: Family with one-year-old child involved in Portsmouth crash

Have your say

POLICE have reopened a road after it was closed following a crash this afternoon.

Police closed the road after a collision caused a car to flip onto its side on Clarence Esplanade.

Southsea firefighters were called at around 12.25pm after two private vehicles were involved in a crash near Esplanade Gardens.

The flipped car was being driven by a man, who the firefighter believes is aged 75. He was travelling with an elderly woman.

The second car was being driven by a 55-year-old woman, who had four passengers, including a one-year-old child and a pet dog.

No-one was trapped when the emergency services arrived.

Firefighters administered first aid at the scene.

A firefighter from Southsea said: ‘The drivers were shaken up. We gave them both oxygen and reassurance until the ambulance arrived.

‘Nobody appeared to have sustained any serious injuries and there were no broken bones but both drivers were taken to hospital to have a check up.’

Firefighters assisted the police by clearing the cars from the road.