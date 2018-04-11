UPDATE: Five vehicles in rush hour crash on M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham

Have your say

FIVE vehicles were involved in a DRIVERS are facing delays after a road traffic collision on the M27 this morning.

The incident was attended to by an ambulance crew on the motorway at the time.

A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘One of our ambulance crews was on the motorway and came across the accident.

‘They radioed our control room at 8.01am to say they were stopping to assist.

‘Their initial information was that five vehicles were involved.

‘All our staff and vehicles are still currently at the scene and the latest update is that all the remaining people involved are expected to be treated or discharged at the scene.’

Two further ambulances were sent to the scene and two patients with head injuries not thought to be too serious, are going to be transported to the Queen Alexandra Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 7.41am to what has been described as a five vehicle shunt and involved a Fiat, Ford, Vauxhall, VW and Seat.

‘It happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 11 and 12.

‘There is a report of one person with a head injury and two people with minor injuries.

‘The road was cleared by 8.14am.’

Drivers experienced delays of up to 30 minutes and queues are still clearing.

There was also 25 minute delays backed up to Havant due to the congestion.