A HIGH rise fire alarm at the civic offices in Fareham has been put down to a ‘system failure’.

A crew from Fareham and a pump from Portchester were called to the building on Civic Way at 8.05pm.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Portchester were turned back before reaching the building and the Fareham fire crew completed a full external search before the key holder turned up to the premises.

‘The fire alarm sounding has been put down to a system fault.’