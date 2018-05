Have your say

ALL lanes have now been re-opened following a crash on the M27 this morning.

Reports say a lorry and two cars were involved in the collision on the westbound carriageway between junction 7 for Hedge End and junction 5 for Southampton Airport.

Police have moved the vehicles onto the hard shoulder to re-open the lanes although drivers are still facing delays of up to 45 minutes from Whiteley.

The crash happened just after 7.45am.