UPDATE: Man, 20, arrested after ‘suspicious object’ is found at student halls in Portsmouth city centre

A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after a ‘suspicious object’ was discovered at a block of student halls in Portsmouth.

Police were called to a report of a ‘suspicious object’ at Catherine House in Stanhope Road, at 4.18pm on Thursday afternoon.

Police set up a cordon around the building before an explosive ordnance disposal team carried out a controlled explosion of the object in Victoria Park shortly after 9.30pm.

While emergency services worked at the scene, Catherine House was evacuated – but the cordon was lifted and students were allowed back into the block just before 10.30pm.

No one was injured in the incident and police have confirmed all students are safe.

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said there is not believed to be any wider or ongoing threat to the public.

Police are now carrying out enquiries and the 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident is currently in custody.

Officers are not expected to comment further overnight.