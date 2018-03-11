UPDATE: Road re-opened following gas leak in Southsea

Have your say

A ROAD in Southsea which had been closed because of a gas leak is now open.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 9.14am this morning to reports of a gas leak at Western Parade.

A tweet from the Portsmouth Road Twitter account confirmed the incident is now cleared.

Two engines from Southsea were at the scene along with council officers from Portsmouth City Council.

A spokesman from the fire service said: ‘Someone was doing DIY and has gone through a gas pipe.

‘They called us and we sent two trucks plus support appliances to the scene.

‘We have isolated the gas and informed the gas board.

‘The council have been told as well and are at Western Parade.’