POLICE have reopened Southsea Esplanade after it was closed by a crash this afternoon.

Police closed the road after a collision involving two vehicles occurred at about 12.25pm.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) and a road policing unit were called to attend the incident, which occurred at the road’s eastern end.

An ambulance was called after the crash, which involved two people in separate cars, but there were no serious injuries.