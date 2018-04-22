UPDATE: Six crews put out house fire in North End

SIX fire pumps have put out a house fire in North End which started in a fuse box.

Two crews from both Cosham and Southsea were joined by a crew from Havant and one from Portchester were in attendance at the property along with support vehicles.

A Hampshire Fire Service spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 5.37pm to a property in North End Avenue and it was fire in a fuse box.

‘It took eight breathing apparatus, two jets and two hose reels to put out the fire that has now been out for some time however crews are still on the scene.’

In a tweet earlier Hants Fire Control said: ‘@Cosham23 @Southsea24 @HavantFire16 @Portchester28 have attended a fire that started in an electricity fuse box and then spread to the ground floor of the house.

‘Crews still on scene dealing with the incident.’