UPDATE: Tributes paid to ‘very nice’ neighbour found dead at Paulsgrove home

NEIGHBOURS have paid tribute to a man who was found dead at a home in Paulsgrove.

Police and forensic experts were called to Austin Court at 11.24am today after the body of a man in his 40s was discovered.

While his name has not been released, police said his death is not being treated as suspicious – and those who lived close to him have paid tribute to him and his family.

His next of kin have been informed of his death.

One neighbour, a man in his 40s who wished to remain unnamed, said: ‘This is a very quiet community – it’s one of the calmer parts of Paulsgrove.

‘But [the man] made a point of saying hello to me when I moved in.

‘We only spoke a couple of times but he seemed like a very nice person.’

Another said she was ‘shocked’ to hear of the man’s death, after seeing police in the area this morning.

She said: ‘What’s happened is really sad and you don’t expect it on your own doorstep.

‘I wish his family all the best.’

In a statement, a spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The death of the man, aged in his 40s, is not being treated as suspicious.

‘Next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’