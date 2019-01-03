US firm purchases Havant company

AN AMERICAN company has completed the purchase of a leading manufacturing firm based in Havant.

Texas-based The Crosby Group LLC, the largest lifting, rigging, and material handling hardware company in the world, has confirmed the acquisition of Straightpoint UK (SP), a leading manufacturer of load cells and force measurement equipment.

The purchase, which was finalised on Wednesday, included the manufacturing facility and headquarters, which will become Crosby’s centre of excellence for load monitoring and measurement.

David Ayling, formerly CEO at SP, will step into a new role as chief commercial officer where he will oversee sales, marketing, and product development functions for all load monitoring equipment.

He said: ‘Crosby’s brand, its channel strength, global reach, and management team will enable us to build on our strengths and take the business to a new level.’