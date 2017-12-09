Use the bus? Here’s Stagecoach’s Christmas services

Have your say

A BUS firm has released the details of the services it will be running over Christmas and New Year.

Stagecoach in Portsmouth and Havant will have improved services with Christmas Day the only day where buses are not operated. Buses will be running:

- Christmas Eve - Normal Sunday service with last buses by 9.25pm on route 23.

- Christmas Day - No service.

- Boxing Day - Sunday service but no service on Hoverbus.

- December 27 - Saturday service except 37, 38 and Hoverbus which will run a Wednesday non-school day service.

- December 28 - Saturday service except 37, 38 and Hoverbus which will run a Thursday non-school day service.

-December 29 - Saturday service except routes 37, 38 and Hoverbus which will run a Friday non-school day service.

- December 30 - Normal Saturday service.

- New Years Eve - Normal Sunday service with last buses by 9.25pm on route 23.

- New Year’s Day - Sunday service.

- January 2 - Normal service resumes.

Visit stagecoachbus.com.