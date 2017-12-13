Van blaze put out by firefighters

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a community centre car park yesterday morning after a van was spotted on fire.

Flames were seen coming from the vehicle while it was parked by Crofton Community Centre in Stubbington.

A crew from Fareham Fire Station received a report of a ‘small fire’ at about 7.50am.

On arrival they discovered the flames were coming from the engine compartment, and used two sets of breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out the fire.

Hampshire Fire Control tweeted the van had been ‘severely destroyed’ by fire.

Highways England and police officers were also called out after the water from the hose reel began to freeze on the ground due to the recent cold weather.

The crew’s stop message came in at 8.13am.

A crew from Fareham was also called out yesterday afternoon after a collision between two vans and a car on Boarhunt Road.

Fareham Fire Station posted on Twitter: ‘Luckily no one was trapped, please take care in the icy conditions.’

Police and ambulance services also attended.