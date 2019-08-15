Van flips on the A27 after crashing with lorry causing major delays to motorists

Have your say

A CRASH involving a lorry and a van is causing ‘severe delays’ this morning.

The collision took place on the A27 at Chichester’s Fishbourne roundabout.

One lane is reportedly blocked and traffic is queuing back for more than a mile eastbound 'due to rolled over van' on the roundabout, AA Traffic has reported.

Delays are also affecting those travelling westbound through Chichester towards Portsmouth.

There are no details over whether anyone has been injured during the incident, which was first reported after 9.16am.