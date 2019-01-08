Vandals trash Hayling Island snack bar 

A CAFE boss has spoken of her shock after vandals broke in and trashed her snack bar.

Pebble Beach kiosk, on Bound Lane, Hayling Island, was found with smashed cups, plates and the window shutter was completely ripped out on Sunday morning.

Manager Jane White said: ‘They must have used a crowbar to rip the shutters out. The fridge was knocked over and crockery was smashed.

‘No money was stolen in the till or charity box , which is strange.’

There was a bonfire along the road that the vandals made to dispose of the stolen drink cans and crisps packets.

She added: ‘It is just annoying and will cost me nearly £500 to just fix the shutter and damages.’

A post that was put on Facebook about the incident has attracted hundreds of comments of people expressing their disgust.

One comment said: ‘What is going on with Hayling lately! This makes me so mad. You have a lovely little set up, friendly faces, always welcoming. Please don’t give up and let the idiots win.’

Another said: ‘So senseless. Why would anyone just come and destroy someone’s hard work? So sorry to hear this.’