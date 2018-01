Have your say

A CAR has been almost completely destroyed after catching fire in a car park.

The Audi saloon car was found ablaze in the multi-storey car park in Marmion Road, Southsea.

Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester attended the incident after receiving a call at 5.25pm.

A spokesman from Southsea Fire Station said: ‘The car was found on the first floor.

‘There was nobody inside the car so fortunately no injuries – but the actual cause of the fire is currently doubtful.’