Kenny Jackett’s greater managerial experience could be the deciding factor in Sunday’s Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland.

That’s the verdict of Pompey reporter Will Rooney, who believes the 57-year-old’s familiarity with big occasions could sway things the Blues’ way.

Kenny Jackett enjoys play-off success with Millwall in 2009-10

Jackett, who took up management in 2004 when appointed Swansea boss, has three promotions (Swansea, Wolves and Millwall) and an EFL Trophy (Swansea) on his CV.

That compares favourably with opposite number Jack Ross, who guided St Mirren to the Scottish Championship title last season.

That helped earn the one-cap Scotland international his move to the Stadium of Light in 2018, after only taking up management in 2015 at Alloa.

Much has been made of the Black Cats players’ big-match experience in the build-up to Sunday’s showpiece.

However, speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Rooney believes Jackett’s nous could be even more critical.

He said: 'You want someone (on the touchline) who's going to be calm, collected, reassuring - and that's Kenny Jackett.

'He doesn't get too high, doesn't get too low. He's been there, done that. He's suffered play-off defeats, he suffered FA Cup semi-final loses with Millwall, so he'll know exactly how to prepare his side for this game.

'This week has been about not changing too much and treating it as another game.

'Okay, it is a final, but he hasn't changed anything dramatically.

'I think having that routine is key, and just to have that reassuring presence on the sidelines and someone who's not going to get overawed by the occasion, staying level-headed, that could be a massive deciding factor in the fixture.'

