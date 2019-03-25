Have your say

Having Ronan Curtis available for Wembley would be massive for Pompey.

That is the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who his optimistic the charismatic Irishman will be on the bench for the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring against Sunderland at Fratton Park in December. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues will find out if Curtis will be fit for the clash against Sunderland on Wednesday.

The winger severed his finger in his front door two weeks ago, which required an emergency operation.

He has his stitches removed tomorrow and will train with Pompey the following day.

Boss Kenny Jackett believes within an hour he’ll know if the Republic of Ireland international will be available.

Curtis has had a superb maiden season at Fratton Park, scoring 12 goals and creating a further 15 after moving from Derry City last summer.

Speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Allen reckons the 22-year-old could be involved at Wembley.

And his availability would be huge for Jackett’s troops.

Allen said: ‘Jackett likes a stable, settled team and it’s what it is at the moment and it’s about what happens next.

‘Does he play Lowe on the left and Evans on the right?

‘Does he put Bogle up front or Hawkins?

‘Is Curtis going to be fit? We won’t know that until later in the week, so it’s difficult to predict that one.

‘We’ll see how the week pans out, what players come back from injury.

‘There’s probably one spot available at this moment in time.

‘I think it is going to be reasonably straightforward.

‘I can see Curtis getting on the bench, if fit.

‘We’ll see how it pans out and how he gets on in training because he’ll definitely want to play.

‘I’d love to see him play because he could be a massive player for Pompey at Wembley.’

