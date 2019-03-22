Have your say

Pompey will want their full focus on the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland after the League One clash at Shrewsbury.

And the Blues will not wish to be dwelling on dropping points at New Meadow as they start their Wembley preparations on Monday.

That’s the verdict of sports writer Will Rooney in the latest edition of Pompey Talk.

Kenny Jackett’s troops are seeking a third straight League One victory and close the gap further on the automatic promotion places at the Shrews tomorrow.

Fourth-placed Pompey trail Barnsley – in second – by four points with eight games remaining.

It’s also the Blues’ last outing before the Wembley showpiece on Sunday, March 31 (2.30pm).

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep

And Rooney stressed the importance of Pompey heading into the Checkatrade Trophy final on the back of a positive result.

He said: ‘It’s massive (they go into it with a positive result).

‘You could go into a cup final in any sort of form.

‘If you look back at the 2010 FA Cup final, Pompey had been relegated but gave Chelsea a run for their money.

‘But to go into it with a win, you go into training positive on Monday.

‘You don’t come back to training thinking ‘how did we draw or how did we get beat at Shrewsbury?”.

‘Focusing on Wembley is want you want ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland.

‘It’s a massive game.

‘It’s the two biggest teams in the competition and it’s going to be a cracking atmosphere.

‘You want your whole focus on Sunderland and Wembley, not dwelling on the Shrewsbury game.’

