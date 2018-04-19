Victoria Park closed off for controlled explosion after Portsmouth police discover ‘suspicious object’

Have your say

AN ORDNANCE disposal team will carry out a controlled explosion in Victoria Park after a ‘suspicious object’ was discovered.

Police were called to a building in Stanhope Road in Portsmouth tonight following the report of a ‘suspicious object’.

In a message posted on Twitter at 9.32pm, Portsmouth Police said an explosive ordnance disposal team had been ‘called in’ following the sighting – with a view to carrying out a ‘controlled explosion’ in Victoria Park.

Officers said the explosion would take place ‘shortly’,

The news follows reports of University of Portsmouth students being evacuated from a building close to Stanhope Road after 6pm.

Portsmouth Police has urged city residents not to ‘be alarmed’.