Victorious Festival 2019: Line up, dates, tickets, headliners and everything else you need to know

Victorious Festival is nearly upon us and some of the biggest names in music will be performing in Portsmouth for the bank holiday weekend.

Thousands of music fans are expected to enjoy the festival, which features Lewis Capaldi, Two Door Cinema Club and New Order in this year’s line-up.

Aside from the main acts, there will also be a host of local bands and musicians performing, while there will also be comedy and entertainment acts on offer.

Here is our guide to this year’s Victorious Festival, including the line up and how to get tickets.

When is Victorious Festival 2019?

The festival is being held in Southsea, between August 23 and 25.

Who is in the line up this year?

Two Door Cinema Club will be headlining the Common Stage on Friday night, with their set from 9.40pm until 10.55pm.

Indie rock bands Doves and The Zutons are also scheduled to appear on the first evening.

On Saturday Rudimental, James Bay and Ocean Colour Scene will be on the Common Stage, with Lewis Capaldi, Professor Green and Portsmouth’s own Jerry Williams on the Castle Stage.

And on Sunday Plan B and The Vaccines will entertain fans on the Common Stage before New Order complete the weekend’s proceedings.

Can I still buy tickets?

Yes – there are still tickets available across the weekend.

With Friday tickets £40 and Saturday and Sunday £45 each day, Victorious Festival continues to be one of the best value festivals in the UK.

What is the latest weather forecast?

For the first day of the festival, the forecasters are predicting that it will be cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

From 4pm on-wards it will be sunny with highs of 20C until 10pm, with the chance of precipitation being at less than five per cent.

It will be a clear night with highs of 17C from 10pm to midnight. So should be pleasant conditions during Two Door Cinema Club’s headline set.

According to the Met Office’s current forecast it will be cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime on Saturday, with temperatures reaching a high of 23C.

From 10am on Sunday throughout the rest of the day it is expected to be sunny - it will be warmest between 1pm and 7pm when it will be 22C.

What are the opening and closing times for Victorious Festival 2019?

On Friday the festival site will open at 1pm and closes at 11pm once the last act has performed. A re-admission policy will be in place until 8pm.

On Saturday and Sunday the site is open from 10am to 11pm. A re-admission policy will be in place until 8pm.

Road closures will be in place while music fans leave the venue, while Clarence Esplanade will be closed all weekend.

Can I bring in food and drink?

You can bring in factory sealed water containers or empty water bottles you can fill up inside the festival site. Other liquids will not be allowed, including alcoholic drinks.

You will not be able to bring food into the venue with the exception of baby food. There will be food stalls and bars inside.

Is there camping?

There will be a campsite for tents and campervans at Farlington Playing Fields (Eastern Road, Portsmouth, PO6 1UW).

A free shuttle bus will be in operation between the playing fields and the festival site.

Is there a Park and Ride scheme for Victorious Festival?

Yes and it will be in place on Friday, August 23, as well as Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25. The Park and Ride scheme will be in place at Lakeside North Harbour on the edge of the city and a bus service will then take festival-goers to the site in Southsea.

The buses will run about every four minutes during peak times and every eight minutes when it is off-peak.

Drivers are encouraged to use the bus service rather than try to park in Southsea. Portsmouth residents have been warned to leave their cars at home while Victorious Festival is going on.