VICTORIOUS Festival is set to bring another huge weekend of music to Portsmouth.

New Order, Rudimental and Two Door Cinema Club are set to headline the event in Southsea – while many more acts will also perform throughout the three days from August 23 to August 25.

Victorious Festival is almost back. Picture: Vernon Nash (180425-1260)

If you are planning on travelling to Portsmouth by car for Victorious Festival 2019 here’s what you need to know about parking:

Does the festival have parking?

There is a Victorious Festival car park which is conveniently located near to the festival-site.

It will be open from noon to 1am on the Friday and then from 8am to 1am on both the Saturday and Sunday. It will also be open from 8am to noon on the Monday after the festival has finished.

It is located in Clarence Parade opposite the Queens Hotel.

Do you need to pre-book it?

If you wish to park in this car park then you will need to pre-book a space, the ticket must be in the name of the lead driver as driving licences will be checked on arrival.

All cars must be removed by 10am the following day, if you have pre-booked parking for two or more days your vehicle may remain in the car park for the duration of the festival and must be removed by 12 noon on the Monday.

If you have just booked for the Friday and Saturday, your vehicle must be removed on the Sunday by 10am.

Weekend car parking costs £40 plus booking fees and parking on each of the individual days of the festival cost £15 plus booking fees.

You can pre-book your car parking by clicking this link here and if you still haven’t got a ticket for Victorious you can also buy them via that link.

Are there other places to park?

Yes there are a number of other car parks across Portsmouth you will be able to park in.

The Isambard Brunel Multi-storey in the city centre has 468 spaces + 5 disabled badge holder bays and it costs £12 to park for over five hours.

You would need to make your way to and from the festival grounds.

The car park at Canoe Lake has 146 spaces + 4 spaces for disabled badge holders and is in Southsea. According to the list of roads closed for the festival it is not included in it.

There are dozens of smaller car parks dotted across Portsmouth, so you should be able to find a place to park.

You can find more car parks and details about the costs on Parkopedia by clicking this link here.

Or you could park at Lakeside North Harbour and use the park and ride scheme that is in place for the festival.