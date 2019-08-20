Have your say

Victorious Festival is only a few days away, and thousands of visitors are expected in Portsmouth for the three-day music extravaganza.

Because of the size of the event and the number of fans visiting, a series of road closures will be put in place to help assist with the smooth running of the festival.

Crowds at Victorious Festival 2017

Portsmouth City Council has worked with Hampshire Constabulary and festival organisers to plan the road closures for the event, which will begin on Friday August 23.

The closures will help music fans get safely to and from the festival venue, and to allow buses and taxis to get close to the site.

Here is the full list of road closures for the weekend. Diversion signs will be in place.

Temporary prohibition of driving

1 – From 6am on Friday August 23 to 8am on Monday August 26

Clarence Esplanade (from the west flood gates to Jack Cockerill Way – west of the entrance of the Pyramids Car Park)

Avenue de Caen

2 – From 10.30pm to midnight on Friday August 23, Saturday August 24 and Sunday August 25

Duisburg Way (from its junction with Clarence Parade to 100m south east of its junction with Pier Road)

Clarence Parade

Palmerston Road (from its junction of Clarence Parade to the junction of Osborne Road)

Jack Cockerill Way

Jack Cockerill Way Spur

Clarence Esplanade (from west of the junction of Jack Cockerill Way to east of the junction of Jack Cockerill Way Spur)

Temporary prohibition of through traffic

From 10.30pm to midnight on Friday August 23, Saturday August 24 and Sunday August 25

Lennox Road South

Clarence Esplanade (from its junction with The Dell to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way Spur)

South Parade (from its junction with The Dell to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way)

Burgoyne Road

St Catherine Street

Beaufort Road

Somerset Road

Beach Road

Clarence Road

Florence Road

Onslow Road

Malvern Road

Villiers Road (from the junction of Palmerston Road to Lennox Road South)

The Vale

Maple Road

The Circle

Lennox Road North (from its junction with Freestone Road to its junction with The Circle)

Victoria Road South (from its junction with Freestone Road to its junction with Clarendon Road)

Kent Road

Queens Grove

Queens Crescent (from its junction of Queens Place to its junction of Kent Road)

Ashby Place

Serpentine Road

Netley Road

Auckland Road West

Auckland Road East

Osborne Road (from its junction with Clarendon Road to its junction with Duisburg Way)

Elpinstone Road

Ashburton Road

Shaftsbury Road

Nightingale Road

Western Parade

Castle Road (from the junction of Southsea Terrace to its junction with Hambrook Street)

Southsea Terrace (from its junction with Pier Road to its junction with Western Parade)

Duisburg Way (eastbound from its junction with Pier Road roundabout for a distance of 100m)

Gordon Road (eastbound from its junction with Victoria Avenue to its junction with Pier Road)

Temporary prohibition of driving (to facilitate one way for taxis and buses only)

From 10.30pm to midnight on Friday August 23, Saturday August 24 and Sunday August 25

Grove Road South (westbound from its junction with Marmion Road to its junction with Kent Road – except for taxis and buses)

Portland Road (southbound from its junction with Grove Road South and its junction with Clarendon Road – except for taxis and buses)

Clarendon Road (from the junction of Richmond Road to its junction with Portland Road – except for taxis and buses on the eastbound carriageway)

Temporary prohibition of driving (at the discretion of Hampshire Constabulary)

From 10.30pm to midnight on Friday August 23, Saturday August 24 and Sunday August 25

Pier Road (from its junction with Bellevue Terrace to its junction with Duisburg Way)

Pier Road southbound (from its junction with Duisburg Way to its junction with Long Curtain Road)

Temporary prohibition of waiting and loading

From 8am on Friday August 23 to 8am on Monday August 27

Clarence Esplanade (from the west flood gates to Jack Cockerill Way, plus three spaces to the west of the floodgates. Also from the junction of The Dell to its junction with South Parade)

Avenue de Caen

Victoria Avenue Spur (except for coaches and vehicle removal programme)

The Dell

Victoria Avenue (except for coaches)

Clarence Parade (10 metres to the west of Serpentine gate – five bays)

Duisburg Way (from a point 5 metres east of Common car park exit for a distance of 10 metres – two bays)

From 8am on Friday August 23 to 8pm on Tuesday August 28

Clarence Esplanade (from east of the bus stop outside the Blue Reef Aquarium to west of the D-Day car park entrance)