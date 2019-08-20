Have your say

Some of the biggest names in music will be arriving in Portsmouth at the weekend for this year’s Victorious Festival.

New Order, Rudimental and Lewis Capaldi are among the star acts who are booked to appear on stage in Southsea this year.

New Order are headlining Sunday night at Victorious Festival 2019. Photograph by Warren Jackson, Courtesy of New Order

With the full line-up already announced music fans will be keen to know the stage times for each act, to help plan their weekend and make sure they don’t miss their favourites.

Below we’ve listed the full stage times for the main stages - including Common Stage, Castle Stage and Acoustic Stage. For the rest of the stage times on other stages go to the Victorious Festival website.

Friday August 23

Rudimental. Picture: Dean Chalkley

Common Stage

2pm to 2.40pm – Orange Street

3pm to 3pm – Fleetwingwood Mac (Fleetwood Mac tribute act)

4.10pm to 4.50pm – Dodgy

5.20pm to 6pm – The Zutons

6.30pm to 7.15pm – Doves

7.45pm to 9pm – The Specials

9.40pm to 10.55pm – Two Door Cinema Club

Saturday August 24

Common Stage

12.15pm to 12.45pm – Silver Beatles

1.15pm to 2pm – All Saints

2.30pm to 3pm – Choose 90s

3.20pm to 3.50pm – Republica

4.20pm to 4.50pm – Badly Drawn Boy

5.20pm to 6.05pm – Fun Lovin’ Criminals

6.35pm to 7.20pm – Ocean Colour Scene

7.50pm to 8.40pm – James Bay

9.20pm to 10.50pm – Rudimental

Castle Stage

11.15am to 11.45am – Emptifish

12pm to 12.30pm – The Snuts

1pm to 1.30pm – Casey Lowry

2pm to 2.30pm – Jerry Williams

2.50pm to 3.20pm – Tim Burgess

3.50pm to 4.20pm – The Twang

4.50pm to 5.20pm – The Rifles

5.50pm to 6.35pm – Professor Green

7.05pm to 7.50pm – Lewis Capaldi

8.20pm to 9.10pm – The Hives

9.40pm to 10.55pm – Bloc Party

Acoustic Stage

10.30am to 11am – Scarlet Town

11.15am to 11.45am – Alice Milburn

12pm to 12.30pm – Megan Linford

12.45pm to 1.15pm – Slick ft. Martyn James

1.30pm to 2pm – Southsea Alternative Choir

2.15pm to 2.45pm – Yeehaa Granma

3pm to 3.30pm – Strumdiddlyumptious

3.45pm to 4.15pm – The Catgut Hooligans

4.30pm to 5.15pm – Babsie Brown and the Miniature Orchestra

5.45pm to 6.15pm – Emilia Tarrant

6.45pm to 7.15pm – AK Patterson

7.45pm to 8.15pm – Alice Jemima

8.45pm to 9.30pm – Cavetown

10pm to 10.45pm – Space

Sunday August 25

Common Stage

12.15pm to 12.45pm – Southsea Alternative Choir

1.15pm to 2pm – Ziggy Marley

2.30pm to 3pm – Bog Rolling Stones

3.20pm to 3.50pm – Band of Skulls

4.20pm to 4.50pm – Starsailor

5.20pm to 6.05pm – Razorlight

6.35pm to 7.20pm – The Vaccines

7.50pm to 8.40pm – Plan B

9.20pm to 10.50pm – New Order

Castle Stage

11.15am to 11.45am – Libralibra

12pm to 12.30pm – The Pearl Habits

1pm to 1.30pm – Plastic Mermaids

2pm to 2.30pm – Fatherson

3pm to 3.30pm – TBC

4pm to 4.30pm – The Sherlocks

5pm to 5.30pm – The Futureheads

6pm to 6.30pm – Idlewild

7pm to 7.45pm – Ash

8.15pm to 9pm – Tom Grennan

9.45pm to 10.45pm – Clean Bandit

Acoustic Stage

10.30am to 11am – Southsea Skiffle Orchestra

11.15am to 11.45am – Class of 69

12pm to 12.30pm – Amy Baker and the Swing Beats

12.45pm to 1.15pm – The Smiley Campbell Band

1.30pm to 2pm – Southerflies

2.15pm to 2.45pm – Dlugokecki

3pm to 3.30pm – Timeless

3.45pm to 4.30pm – RU40

4.45pm to 5.15pm – Wren

5.45pm to 6.15pm – Bessie Turner

6.45pm to 7.15pm – Holiday Oscar

7.45pm to 8.15pm – Alex Francis

8.45pm to 9.30pm – Will Varley

10pm to 10.45pm – Miles Hunt and Erica of the Wonder Stuff

Tickets for Victorious are £40 for adults on Friday, £45 each for Saturday or Sunday, and £8 for children five-12, £1 for under-fives each day. Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.