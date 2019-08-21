VICTORIOUS Festival is just a couple of days away now.

The music extravaganza is set to take over Southsea seafront from Friday through to Sunday, with the likes of New Order, Rudimental and Two Door Cinema Club all performing.

Victorious Festival takes place this weekend. Picture: Vernon Nash (180424-0481)

If you are getting ready to head down to Portsmouth for Victorious Festival this weekend and are wondering what kind of weather to expect, here is the Met Office’s early forecast.

Friday

For the first day of the festival, the forecasters are predicting that it will be cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Victorious kicks off at 2pm on Friday and there will initially be sunny intervals for the first few hours according to the Met Office forecast, it will be 20C between 1pm and 4pm.

From 4pm on-wards it will be sunny with highs of 20C until 10pm, with the chance of precipitation being at less than five per cent.

It will be a clear night with highs of 17C from 10pm to midnight. So should be pleasant conditions during Two Door Cinema Club’s headline set.

Saturday

According to the Met Office’s current forecast it will be cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime on Saturday, with temperatures reaching a high of 23C.

It will be cloudy during the early hours of the festival, with temperatures reaching 20C from 10am on-wards, before becoming a mixture of clouds and sunshine from 1pm until later in the evening.

Between 1pm and 10pm the temperature is predicted to stay around 22C and there is a less than five per cent of precipitation according to the Met Office.

It will be cloudy from 10pm to midnight with the temperatures staying at a high of 20C, so it will still be warm during the final sets of the day including Rudimental and Bloc Party.

Sunday

It will be cloudy changing to sunny by late morning on Sunday according to the latest Met Office forecast.

The warm weather is expected to continue with highs of 22C expected to the day.

It is expected to be cloudy overnight and this will last until 10am when it is predicted that it will turn sunnier, according to the latest forecast.

From 10am throughout the rest of the day it is expected to be sunny, it will be warmest between 1pm and 7pm when it will be 22C.

According to the Met Office there is a 10 per cent chance of precipitation throughout the morning, but this becomes less than five per cent from 4pm on-wards.