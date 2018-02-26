Victorious Festival donates £150,000 to help Portsmouth projects

MORE than £150,000 has been donated to charities in the area thanks to a popular music festival.

Victorious Festival, in Portsmouth, has helped organisations from skate parks and football groups to museums and other events in the city.

Victorious Festival director James Ralls

Every year residents living in Southsea, where the music festival is held, pick community groups they want to see benefit from the weekend event.

Over the past few years, organisers of Victorious have donated £155,794.

Terri Hall, operations, infrastructure and procurement manager, said: ‘From the off Victorious Festival was and is all about doing something lovely for Portsmouth and those visiting.

‘It has grown over the years but we always ensured it is the best possible platform for highlighting the vibrant and friendly city, maintaining its local audience and attracting folk from outside the city.

‘The positive economic impact of the festival is something we’re very proud of.’

The chosen charities who have benefitted so far include Southsea Skate Park, Portsmouth LGBT Pride, children’s football kits for Prospect School, African Women’s Forum Liberian School and drinking water fountains in Southsea for runners and dog walkers.

Cumberland House Natural History Museum has also received funding.

Festival director James Ralls added: ‘We are thrilled to have raised such a significant figure to support such fantastic charities.

‘Our long-term goal is to improve children’s literacy levels in Portsmouth therefore expect to see all sorts of fun and interesting ideas and activations to motivate and enthuse our cities young readers.’

This year’s Victorious Festival is being held from August 24 to August 26 with artists The Libertines, Kaiser Chiefs, Prodigy, Paul Weller, Paloma Faith and Years and Years already announced.

For information and tickets visit victoriousfestival.co.uk.