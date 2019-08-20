Victorious Festival organisers warn of Facebook ticket scam ahead of weekend

Have your say

Organisers of Victorious Festival have warned music fans to only buy tickets direct from the event website to avoid being scammed.

A message on the festival’s Facebook page said they had been told of people trying to buy tickets through the social media site, but had been conned and left out of pocket.

This year’s event starts on Friday afternoon on Southsea Common and lasts until Sunday evening.

Rudimental, New Order and Lewis Capaldi are among the headliners who will be entertaining music fans, with thousands expected to visit Portsmouth for the bank holiday weekend.

Other well-known acts in the line-up include James Bay, Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines and Plan B.

Crowds at Victorious Festival 2017

The message said: ‘All of our tickets have unique barcodes, and once used – cannot be used again. Tickets that we discover to be touted will have the barcodes cancelled.

‘Ensure a safe purchase by buying your tickets from the official Victorious website only.’

What are the opening and closing times for Victorious Festival 2019?

On Friday the festival site will open at 1pm and closes at 11pm once the last act has performed.

On Saturday and Sunday the site is open from 10am to 11pm. Re-admission will be in place both days until 8pm.

Tickets for Victorious are £40 for adults on Friday, £45 each for Saturday or Sunday, and £8 for children five-12, £1 for under-fives each day. Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.