VIDEO: Snow falls on Portsmouth

Snow is beginning to fall on the city amid a weekend of forecast weather warnings.

The precipitation has been spotted across The News area – including Portsmouth, North End, Cosham and Copnor – and weather services say it is only likely to continue.

Snow at Lakeside in Portsmouth on March 17

The Met Office says the precipitation will fall throughout the afternoon, before resuming in the late evening until the early hours of Sunday morning.

It issued a yellow warning amid the conditions, warning city residents of snow and ice on walkways and roads.

A spokesperson added: ‘There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel. Damage to trees or other structures.’

The snow has scuppered Southsea Castle’s plans to screen Six Nations rugby.

The landmark had planned to play host to fans as they sunk their teeth into a trio of fifth-round ties – which will see England face Ireland, Wales take on France and Italy play Scotland.

In a message posted on its social media channels, the destination said: ‘Update: Due to the weather conditions on site the #natwestsixnations WILL NOT BE SCREENED @southseacastle.

‘Head to near by @meatandbarrel who will be showing the Six Nations.’

It comes as a weekend of snow begins to descend on Portsmouth, with wintry scenes already captured in other areas including Southsea, North End, Cosham and Copnor.

All three Six Nations matches today will be televised as follows:

• Italy v Scotland (12.30pm, ITV)

• England v Ireland (2.45pm, ITV)

• Wales v France (5pm, BBC)

Have you taken any pictures or videos of the snow in your area? Share them with us by emailing newsdesk@thenews.co.uk.