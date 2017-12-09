Vine gets better of Moneys... Horndean, Portchester win

IT WAS an afternoon to forget for Moneyfields in the Southern League east division.

They fell behind to a goal by ex-Pompey striker Rowan Vine late in the first half at Hartley Wintney.

Dave Carter’s side levelled from the spot before the break but Jake Baxter, Paul Hodges and Josh Webb scored to take the game away from Moneys after the break. Vine added insult to injury with a fifth.

Moneys also had a player sent off.

Bognor are still in the bottom three after their visit to Bath City but will be heartened by a battling display and a 0-0 draw.

In the Wessex premier, Horndean won 1-0 away to Bournemouth Poppies. Tyler Moret scored the only goal just before the break.

AFC Portchester took the lead at home to Amesbury through Rob Evans.

Cameron Roach equalised but Portchester won it after Steve Ramsey and Andy Todd netted.

Petersfield were hammerd 8-1 at Lymington. Jake King (2), Steve Walker (2), Charlie Willett (3) and Sam House did the damage for the strugglers.

Gosport’s planned visit to Redditch in the Southern League premier was called off after three inches of snow overnight.

