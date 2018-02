Have your say

Hundreds of music lovers descended on Gosport Discovery Centre for a celebration of classic records.

Record sellers from across the region were invited to showcase their collections, with records and music memorabilia on sale for visitors.

Warren Pike is delighted with the records he picked up Picture: Ian Hargreaves (180191-03)

Pictures by Ian Hargreaves. To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference numbers.

Music fans Sam Stokes, Lee Amey and Dave Kirby have a good nose through the vinyl Picture Ian Hargreaves (180191-04)

Steph Langan with customer Roy Shepherd trawl through the stalls Picture: Ian Hargreaves (180191-05)