Vision Travel goes into liquidation

COACH operator Vision Travel Ltd has announced it has closed down after going into voluntary liquidation.

The firm admitted it was with ‘regret’ it had been forced to shut its doors after struggling to make the business a success.

Vision Travel Ltd, based in Spur Road, Cosham, ceased operating as a business yesterday.

The company ran for nearly two decades after it was launched in 1999.

It had 28 coaches at last count, according to its website.

In a statement to The News it said: ‘It is with great regret that we have to go into voluntary liquidation as of May 1.

‘We have tried everything we can to continue with the business but unfortunately even after our greatest efforts we have had no option but to take this course of action.

‘We want to thank all our loyal customers that have continued to support us over the years, we are very grateful and without you we couldn’t have succeeded as long as we have.’