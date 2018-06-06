Volunteer for Hampshire County Council

Have your say

PEOPLE are being encouraged to take up a variety of volunteer roles for this week’s National Volunteers’ Week.

Hampshire County Council has lots of positions for people to get involved with from being a school governor, librarian, wildlife surveyor and community driver.

Councillor Roy Perry, leader, said: ‘We have an amazing breadth of volunteering opportunities across Hampshire – whether at our countryside parks, county archives and libraries, out on the road as volunteer drivers, helping mentor our young people, or supporting the elderly.

‘The dedication and work of our volunteers is invaluable in helping to make a positive difference in communities.’

All opportunities are available at hants.gov.uk/volunteering.