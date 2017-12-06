Volunteers bring festive cheer to community centre

Have your say

FOUR volunteers helped to deliver some festive cheer to a business community centre this December.

The volunteers hail from Pfizer, a company based in Havant which supports other businesses.

The team spent their morning at Waterlooville Community Centre putting up Christmas trees, decorating the large hall, entrance and The York room ready for Christmas activities.

They also stayed to assist at the centre’s busy lunch club.

As a company, Pfizer takes part in a rolling programme which sees volunteers supporting local projects across Havant Borough.

Mark from Pfizer said that the opportunity was a great opportunity to meet colleagues that he hadn’t spoken with before and that the work left him feeling very satisfied.

Mark said: ‘This is the first time I’ve volunteered with Pfizer; I’ve really enjoyed the morning spreading the Christmas spirit through our community.

‘It’s given me a great senseof satisfaction knowing I have made a difference to the local people and I’ve enjoyed working with colleagues I wouldn’t normally get a chance to work with.’

Judy Clementson, the treasurer of the Waterlooville Area Community Association said: ‘We are so grateful to Steve, Lisa, Mark and Bob, the community volunteer team from Pfizer, who decorated the Community Centre for us last Friday.

‘Not only did they do a great job on the Christmas decorations but they also helped serve the regulars at our monthly Luncheon Club.

‘ Many thanks also to Rachel Taylor from Community First who organised the team and to Pfizer for their support in the community each year.’

To get involved with the employee volunteering scheme, contact Rachel Taylor on 0300 500 8085 ext. 9724.