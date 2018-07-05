Volunteers called to join Portsmouth beach clean   

Have your say

VOLUNTEERS are being invited to join an effort to keep one of the area’s coastal stretches free of rubbish.

Southsea Beachwatch is staging its monthly beach clean this weekend.

The team will be meeting by the Coffee Cup, in Eastney Esplanade and begin the clean at 10am.

The clean up operation is expected to last a couple of hours, with organisers due to wrap things up at midday.

A spokeswoman for the group said volunteers are free to join from the start of the event or drop-in whenever they are free between 10am and 11.30am.

Last month’s collection saw the team clear 39kg of litter from the beach.

Among the unusual items cleared from the beach included a smooth starry hound shark.

For more details on this week’s clean, search ‘Southsea Beachwatch’ on Facebook or call 07809 204 774

Future clean-ups have been earmarked to take place on August 4 and September 15, October 6 and then November 3