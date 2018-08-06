Volunteers clear rubbish from Southsea beach

COMMUNITY spirit was out in force as over 100 volunteers turned up to clean rubbish off Southsea beach at the weekend.

Up to 120 volunteers cleared a staggering 53kg of rubbish - largely made up of plastic food wrappers and cigarette butts.

Other items found included wet wipes, bottle tops, plastic bottles, plastic straws, chicken wire, rope, cutlery, a fishing line, cans, broken glass bottles, a Swiss army knife, a bungee cord and dirty nappies.

The Co-op refreshed everyone with well-deserved fruit and water in the scorching heat.

‘Overall the level of engagement that we see on a monthly basis shows a great community spirit,’ Jane Di Dino, of Beach Watch, said. ‘Everyone loves their beach but here a lot of us are ready and willing to tackle the plastic and litter issue we are facing.’