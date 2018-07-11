Volunteers in Portsmouth make hundreds of sanitary pads for African girls in ‘period poverty’ 

VOLUNTEERS united on Saturday to make reusable sanitary pads for young girls in Africa.

Members of the public joined with representatives from the Portsmouth-based Noah Mapalo Help Centre for the drive, which is aimed at tackling so-called ‘period poverty’ among young girls in Zambia.

At the event at the Cockleshell Community Centre in Eastney at the weekend, Help Centre founder Prescilla Muyatwa explained how girls overseas are not able to attend school while on their period – simply because they don’t have the physical resources they need.

But on a day when city residents united with her to make hundreds of pads, she praised the impact local people were having on addressing this issue.

The 43-year-old said: ‘All I can say is thank you to the way people have responded to our call to make this event happen.

‘We wanted to get local people involved because, for some, getting out like this is an answer to isolation.

‘And in doing so, they have proven how one community can help another.’

The pads will be delivered when Noah Mapalo Help Centre visits Zambia next month.