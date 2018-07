Have your say

A NEW disability service designed to support people in the community is in need of some volunteers.

Enabling Buddies is a new scheme that has been set up in Portsmouth by Enable Ability and Portsmouth Together will allow people with disabilities to volunteer in the community.

The scheme needs ‘buddies’ to give them additional help.

Buddies are given free training, a free enhanced DBS check and out-of-pocket expenses – for more information email volunteer@porsmouthcc.gov.uk.