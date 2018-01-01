Volunteers needed for Southsea beach clean

Have your say

ENVIRONMENTAL activists are organising a beach clean in Portsmouth.

Members of Help Southsea Beachwatch will be clearing trash from Eastney beach on Saturday.

It will be the group’s first outing this year and members hope volunteers from the city will rally to support the effort.

The day will be taking place from 10am to midday.

Volunteers of all ages are being invited to take part.

Litter picking equipment and gloves will be provided to all those joining the clear up.

The aim is to rid the beach of as much man-made material as possible during the two-hour effort.

The meeting point for the event is by the Coffee Cup on Eastney Esplanade, Southsea.

For more details, facebook.com/SouthseaBeachwatch.