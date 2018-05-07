Volunteers take to the beach to help environment

Have your say

ENVIRONMENTAL enthusiasts flocked to the beach over the weekend to make a difference to the shoreline.

On Saturday, people gathered under the glorious sunshine at Eastney Beach in Portsmouth for a big clean-up along the coastline.

Volunteers came throughout the morning to take part in the event.

Event organiser Lara Skingsley, from the Marine Conservation Society, said: ‘It has been really lively.

‘People are all here for different reasons because some focus on cleaning the environment, and others become fascinated by the wildlife here.

‘These beach cleans are a great way to help the environment and meet new people are the same time.’

For more information, visit facebook.com/SouthseaBeachwatch