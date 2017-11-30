Vote: Do you think the fountain outside Southsea Castle needs replacing?

THE fountain outside Southsea Castle will be replaced with a new water feature.

Portsmouth City Council will start work on the project on Monday and will replace the stone structure with 30 water jets and coloured lights.

The area the jets will sit on will also be used to create a reflective pool in front of the castle, on Brian Kidd Way.

Plans for the water feature, which can be coordinated to create different displays using the lights and jets, are included within the council’s seafront masterplan.

Councillor Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: ‘It is fantastic that we’re starting work on this project.

‘The new water feature will be a wonderful addition to the seafront and make the approach to Southsea Castle even more impressive.

Current fountain outside Southsea Castle. Picture: Derek Fox

‘Along with the work being done to enhance the area around the D-Day Museum this will help make our seafront an even more attractive place for visitors and residents to enjoy.’

When finished the council said the new feature will complement other improvements being made to the area as part of the D-Day Museum’s transformation project.

These include creating a new commemorative space for the D-Day Stone, relocating the statue of Field Marshal Montgomery and developing a new space for LCT 7074 - one of the few surviving D-Day landing craft, which the D-Day Museum’s two tanks will be displayed in.

While the work is being done there will be no access to Southsea Castle from Brian Kidd Way. The project will be completed in spring.