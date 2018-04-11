Vote for city art gallery to win £50,000 in lottery contest

Have your say

A POPULAR city art gallery is calling on your vote to seal a £50,000 lottery boost for one of its community projects.

Aspex at Gunwharf Quays is one of five groups in the ITV Meridian West area running to secure the wad of Big Lottery Fund cash for its support project, Welcome.

The drive is aimed at helping Portsmouth’s refugee and asylum seeker community through art, developing new skills, English language tuition and confidence and self-esteem building – while encouraging cohesion with the wider community.

Set to be showcased on ITV Meridian West at 6pm on April 19, the project will be entered into an online People’s Project contest – where viewers can vote for it to receive the lottery funding.

Voting opens three days earlier, on Monday, April 16 and bosses at Aspex have now launched a bid to call for the city’s support.

Joanne Bushnell, director of Aspex, said a single vote could ‘change lives’.

She said: ‘We believe art can change lives and everyone has the right to access it.

‘Aspex has a track record of working with a diverse range of people, from toddlers through to people with dementia.

‘We now need public support to extend this work to more members of our community.

‘A single vote can change lives.’

Voting for the contest will close at midday on Monday, April 30.

Joe Ferns, UK funding director of the Big Lottery Fund, said: ‘As the largest funder of community activity in the UK, we are proud to support grassroots groups that are using the vision, determination and drive of local people to strengthen communities.

‘The People’s Projects showcases the best of these and is a chance for you to have your say on how National Lottery funding can benefit your local community.’

Since 2005, about £39m has been awarded through the Big Lottery Fund.

To vote for Aspex to receive the £50,000 cash injection for Welcome, visit thepeoplesprojects.org.uk after Monday, April 16.