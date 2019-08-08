Want a new friend? Drink real ale, says survey

REAL ale will have you saying ‘cheers’ in no time – as more than half of all real ale drinkers have made a friend thanks to a pub visit, according to a recent survey.

The survey of over 2,000 adults for the Campaign for Real Ale showed almost one in three ale drinkers said they had made five or more friends thanks to visits to a pub.

Among all pub-goers, 35% of people said they had made a one new friend at a pub.

Camera said its study also suggested that people who have a pub in their area are happier, more trusting, and better-connected to their local community.

Nik Antona, CAMRA’s National Chairman said: ‘Pubs play a significant role in communities across the country, providing a space for local people to meet, helping to tackle loneliness, and having a positive impact on the personal wellbeing of pub-goers.

‘It’s vital that the government continues to act to reduce pub closures so that pubs remain at the heart of communities.

‘In addition, it is imperative that beer-drinkers continue to support the pubs trade by visiting them. Our Summer of Pub campaign aims to show what pubs have to offer and remind people how important the great British pub is to communities.

CAMRA is currently hosting the Great British Beer Festival, which brings together hundreds of real ales, international beers and, real ciders at the Olympia exhibition centre in Hammersmith Road, London every day until Sunday August 10.