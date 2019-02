A PRISONER is wanted by police for recall to jail after breaching his licence.

Police are appealing for information on wanted man Sacha Dixey.

Dixey, 41, from Bognor Regis, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching is licence.

He is white, 5’ 9” of medium build, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Dixey’s whereabouts should call 101 quoting 919 of 07/02 or visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.