Warning to drivers as Portsmouth told to expect snow

DRIVERS are being urged to ‘be prepared’ as Hampshire could see more snow.

Snow is due to fall on Portsmouth and the surrounding areas from 7pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

Gritters are expected to take to the nation's roads, amid the weather warning. Credit: Highways England

And as our region and the rest of the country gears up for the chill, forecasters have issued a severe weather alert – while Highways England gritters prepare to set to work for a busy weekend.

Portsmouth has been given a yellow weather warning – with a risk of snow and ice – while other areas in the north face amber alerts.

In a safety message, Highways England’s head of road safety, Richard Leonard, said: ‘Our gritter drivers will be out treating our roads around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

‘Make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed if you need to travel because, even in conditions that seem normal and when the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.

‘Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.’

Motorists have also been advised to frequently check weather reports throughout the weekend to keep up to date.

The warning comes a fortnight after Hampshire and the rest of the nation were disrupted by the so-called ‘Beast from the East’ – which caused widespread disruption, including scores of transport cancellations.

