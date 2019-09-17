Warning to residents in Fareham as firefighters tackle blaze at Veolia recycling plant

RESIDENTS have been warned to keep all windows and doors closed as fire crews tackle a fire at the Veolia Waste Management plant in Fareham.

Seven fire appliances and 45 firefighters are still at Warren Farm after being alerted to the fire at 4.02am.

Due to concerns over over smoke inhalation, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a warning to people living close to the Downend Road Site.

There is also smoke drifting over the M27, and matrix signs are alerting drivers.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Due to concerns about the smoke plume, which may not be visible, all residents in the Portsdown Hill Road area are advised to keep windows and doors shut.’

Fire crews from Fareham, Cosham and Southsea have all been involved in tackling the blaze which is believed to have involved 100 tonnes of waste.

The fire was ‘brought under control’ at 6.57am but is not yet out. There are no reported injuries.