A WOMAN from Warsash won money from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance lottery.

Miss S Mcintyre won £100 while the £500 prize was won by Mr B Gregory in Holbury.

The second cash amount of £150 was won by Mrs E Sharp in Wrecclesham.

Four people won £25 while 10 people won £10. To join the lottery call (023) 8005 7722.