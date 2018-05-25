WATCH: Brothers from Leigh Park will go head-to-head in charity boxing match

TWO brothers are set to put their banter to the test as they gear up to fight each other in a charity boxing match.

Jamie and Darryn McClelland, from Leigh Park, will go head-to-head next month in a bid to raise cash for children battling cancer.

Brothers Jamie (left) and Darryn McClelland will have a fundraising boxing match in a month's time, on behalf of the Amelia-Mae Foundation. They are pictured at Bessey's Gym, Leigh Park Community Centre, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Both fathers, the pair agreed to the bout over a drink at their local pub, The Heron – and have embarked on a promotional trail which has seen their faces plastered on posters from Cosham up to Horndean.

The car salesmen hope the spectacle will raise hundreds of pounds for Wirral-based cause the Amelia-Mae Foundation.

Big brother Jamie, 35, has even committed to the fight by getting June 23 – the big night – and the charity’s name tattooed on his back.

The father-of-five said: ‘I’m ready to grab this by the horns and I’m really excited for the atmosphere on the night.

Brothers Jamie (left) and Darryn McClelland will have a fundraising boxing match in a month's time, on behalf of the Amelia-Mae Foundation. They are pictured at Bessey's Gym, Leigh Park Community Centre, Havant Picture: Chris Moorhouse Wednesday 23rd May 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY PPP-180523-164956006

‘To tell the truth, me and my brother do get on pretty well, but like any siblings we have our moments.

‘Regardless of what the result turns out to be, the Amelia-Mae Foundation will be the real winner.’

Dubbed ‘Brotherly Love’, the fight has seen the siblings training at Bessey’s Gym, at Leigh Park Community Centre.

Darryn, 30, has already cast his predictions.

The father of-four-said: ‘Jamie knows it’s the little brother’s time to shine – I’m going to put him in his place.

‘Our banter is good-natured but there has been a lot of talk so far and I’ve made sure to remind him where he’s going to be on the night – on the deck.’

Placing their tongue-in-cheek rivalry to one side, the pair have heralded the work of the Amelia-May Foundation.

Darryn said: ‘Through this fight, we’ve got a chance to give to those who need it – it’s a great cause.’

The fight will take place at The Pyramids Centre in Southsea, Portsmouth, from 6pm on Saturday, June 23.

Complimented by a night of white collar boxing, tickets are £35 and can be booked by calling 0844 576 3000.